Halifax group Family SOS puts fundraising in the ‘fore’ front with golf adventure raffle

Send this page to someone via email

Due to COVID-19, Halifax-based non-profit Family SOS has had to cancel its biggest annual fundraiser, the Courage to Give Back Awards.

The in-person fundraiser celebrates those who give back to the community while inspiring others to do the same. Hundreds of supporters attend the gala event and in past years, over $140,000 was raised to support local families.

Like many other non-profits struggling to fundraise during COVID-19, the staff at Family SOS had to get creative when planning how to secure much-needed funds usually raised through the awards. It decided to go green with the Great Golf Adventure raffle.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia non-profit launches virtual arts-based programming

All funds raised from the raffle will go to Family SOS and its free programs to help families in the Greystone community. The goal is to empower families to gain confidence, improve health and well-being and self-sustainability.

Story continues below advertisement

Family SOS has been serving the Greystone, N.S., community for more than 42 years.

“We consider ourselves lucky … compared to other bigger non-profits,” says Victoria Law, communications and development officer at Family SOS.

“Our grassroots approach enables us to restructure and put together activity packages for kids … to keep kids busy — especially those who don’t have internet access, and food packages delivered to doorsteps twice a week.”

READ MORE: Nova Scotia non-profit, Family SOS, calls upon public — ‘Bringing in food is our main challenge’

The Great Golf Adventure raffle includes golf passes to seven different courses in Nova Scotia. Tickets are $25 each or five for $100. The draw will take place on Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. ADT at Government House by Lt.-Gov. Arthur J. Leblanc.

“It’s my dream that we raise $10,000 for this Great Golf Giveaway,” says Mary Acton-Bond, Family SOS executive director. “We’re just about half-way there.”

The funds raised from the raffle will go to support The Snowsuit Fund, which helps outfit children, youth and families for the cold winter months. Family SOS is also accepting donations of gently used snowsuits as well as monetary donations to purchase winter gear for local families in need.

READ MORE: Local snowsuit fund outfitting 300 children ahead of chilly Halifax winter

“As a result of the pandemic, many schools are going to be having classes outside, so the demand for snowsuits this year is going to far exceed the supply we’re going to be able to support on our own,” Acton-Bond says.

Story continues below advertisement

Family SOS also plans to host a fundraising event online every month until March 2021 online to help support its programs.

For more information on the Family SOS Great Golf Giveaway, visit rafflebox.ca.