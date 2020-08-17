Peterborough County OPP marine unit issue 16 charges over weekend

Peterborough County OPP’s marine unit laid 16 charges during patrols of lakes over the weekend.
According to the OPP, members of its marine unit patrolled Kasshabog Lake, Mississauga Lake, Gold Lake, Beaver Lake and Cavendish Lake over the weekend.
During patrols, officers issued two licence suspensions to persons with blood alcohol concentrations in the “warn range” of between .05 and .08, and laid 16 charges including:
- Operation while impaired — 1
- Liquor Licence Act infractions — 7
- Equipment- related offences — 8
Peterborough County OPP say the marine unit will be on the water every day this summer. Police remind all vessel operators to ensure they have the required safety equipment and life-jackets for every person onboard prior to travelling on the water.
