Crime

Peterborough County OPP marine unit issue 16 charges over weekend

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 17, 2020 10:19 am
Peterborough County OPP's marine unit laid 16 charges over the weekend including alcohol-related offences.
Peterborough County OPP's marine unit laid 16 charges over the weekend including alcohol-related offences.

Peterborough County OPP’s marine unit laid 16 charges during patrols of lakes over the weekend.

According to the OPP, members of its marine unit patrolled Kasshabog Lake, Mississauga Lake, Gold Lake, Beaver Lake and Cavendish Lake over the weekend.

Read more: 12 recent coronavirus cases in Chatham-Kent linked to multi-day boating trip, health unit says

During patrols, officers issued two licence suspensions to persons with blood alcohol concentrations in the “warn range” of between .05 and .08, and laid 16 charges including:

  • Operation while impaired — 1
  • Liquor Licence Act infractions — 7
  • Equipment- related offences — 8

Peterborough County OPP say the marine unit will be on the water every day this summer. Police remind all vessel operators to ensure they have the required safety equipment and life-jackets for every person onboard prior to travelling on the water.

Peterborough County’s OPP Marine Unit out on the water in Buckhorn
Peterborough County’s OPP Marine Unit out on the water in Buckhorn
Peterborough CountyPeterborough County OPPBoatingboatersMarine UnitOPP Marine Unit
