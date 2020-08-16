Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

World

Minneapolis police chief says precinct targeted, vandalized with fireworks

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted August 16, 2020 2:02 pm
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo listens to a question from the media where he discussed police reforms, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Minneapolis.
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo listens to a question from the media where he discussed police reforms, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Protesters have vandalized a Minneapolis police precinct office and targeted officers with fireworks, the police chief said Sunday.

Chief Medaria Arradondo said demonstrators marched to the 5th Precinct on Saturday night and vandalized the exterior of the building and also targeted officers with “commercial grade fireworks.”

Read more: Death of George Floyd ignites push to train police to stop abuse

“This unlawful and senseless behaviour will not be tolerated. Acts such as these do absolutely nothing to constructively engage and activate true and real needed reforms,” Arradondo said in a statement.

He said those who hijack peaceful protests “will be prosecuted to the full extent lawfully.”

Images provided by the Minneapolis Police Department show red paint splattered on the sidewalk and graffiti such as “Blood on your hands” spray-painted on the building.

Police spokesman John Elder said Sunday that no officers were hurt and no one has been arrested.

The 5th Precinct saw rioting in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. Protesters burned down the 3rd Precinct building.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Black Lives Mattergeorge floydgeorge floyd protestsMinnesotaMinneapolisMinnesota protestsMinneapolis protestsMinneapolis policeProtests Minneapolis
