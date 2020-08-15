Temperatures expected to reach mid-30s in Okanagan, possibly 40 in Fraser Canyon

Send this page to someone via email

A heat warning is in effect for parts of B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Environment Canada says temperatures could reach 40 C in the South Thompson and Fraser Canyon regions, courtesy of a ridge of high-pressure building over Southern B.C.

The national weather agency says temperatures are expected to peak on Sunday and Monday, with the mercury hitting the high 30s on Sunday and possibly reaching 40 at Lytton.

The hot weather is courtesy of a high-pressure ridge parked stateside. In high-pressure zones, there’s a clockwise circulation, which directs a southerly flow into B.C. A hot, dry and desert-like airmass invades as a result. Global News

“Overnight (into Monday), temperatures will only cool to the upper teens, and may in fact stay above 20 in windier locations of the Fraser Canyon,” said Environment Canada, which is forecasting highs into the mid-30s for Monday and Tuesday.

The heat warning is also in effect for the Cariboo, where temperatures are expected to reach into the low 30s.

Below are brief snapshots of weather forecasts for B.C.’s Southern Interior:

Columbia region (Revelstoke): A sunny Saturday and Sunday, with highs of 31 and 33, along with overnight lows of 12-14. For Monday, a mix of sun and cloud, along with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 29.

(Revelstoke): A sunny Saturday and Sunday, with highs of 31 and 33, along with overnight lows of 12-14. For Monday, a mix of sun and cloud, along with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 29. Shuswap (Salmon Arm): Sunny skies are forecast until Tuesday, with highs ranging from 30 to 34 C, along with clear overnight lows of 13 to 16 C.

(Salmon Arm): Sunny skies are forecast until Tuesday, with highs ranging from 30 to 34 C, along with clear overnight lows of 13 to 16 C. Okanagan (Vernon to Osoyoos): Sunny skies, with highs ranging from 32 to 36 C, and overnight lows falling between 14 and 16 C.

(Vernon to Osoyoos): Sunny skies, with highs ranging from 32 to 36 C, and overnight lows falling between 14 and 16 C. Boundary (Grand Forks): Sunny skies through to Wednesday; temperatures expected to reach 38 C on Sunday. For the remaining days, highs between 32 and 35 C.

Notably, a rainfall warning is in effect for the North Coast, where approximately 50 mm of rain has fallen since Thursday night, with another 40-60 mm expected by Sunday morning.

