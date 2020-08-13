Okanagan weather: 30-degree heat returning to region this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

A wave of clouds will pass through the Okanagan on Thursday, with increasing sunshine later on as temperatures climb to the mid-20s in the afternoon.

Mostly sunny skies will finish the second week of August, as the mercury makes a break for the 28-degree range late Friday.

Sunshine sticks around the Okanagan early Friday before a few clouds filter through northern sections in the afternoon. SkyTracker Weather

Mostly sunny skies will return on Saturday to start the third weekend of August, with daytime highs approaching 30 degrees in the Central Okanagan.

By Sunday, you’ll really be feeling the heat, with a return to 30-degree highs across the region under mostly sunny skies.

Afternoon highs will continue to top out in the low 30s into the middle of next week, as a few more clouds return with a slight chance of showers, mainly at higher elevation areas.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

