Kelowna ranked No. 1 for top rising hotel destinations in Canada: Google Trends

Commonly called Canada’s top wine region, the Okanagan is one of B.C.’s top travel destinations.

During the coronavirus pandemic, it turns out that it’s also one of Canada’s top searched-for places to visit.

This week, Google Canada posted a blog about travel-related search trends, and three Okanagan communities — Kelowna, Osoyoos and Penticton — were among the top five for top rising hotel destinations in Canada over the past two months.

In a blog post, Google Canada said with the end of summer nearing, and COVID-19 restrictions starting to loosen across the country, more Canadians are searching for ways to get out and explore.

Last year, one website ranked the Okanagan as the sixth-best wine region in the world to visit.

Another website listed the valley among its top 13 places to visit in the world.

“In Canada, searches for road trips and local travel are up, while globally, searches for staycation, beach rentals and cabins for rent have grown by over 100 per cent year over year, as many look for travel ideas closer to home,” said the Google Trends post.

“Over the past three months, the spike in searches for road trips cover some of Canada’s most beautiful settings like Vancouver Island in British Columbia and Gaspésie in Québec.”

The president of the Kelowna Hotel Motel Association called the news “highly accurate.”

“I think we have an amazing destination that has become a playground for outdoor adventure between our golf courses, our wine tours and our agri-tourism,” said Dale Sivucha, who is also the general manager for the Coast Capri Hotel in Kelowna.

“Add the weather and lake on top of that, and where else would you want to go?”

Sivucha said the Okanagan is in a perfect location between Vancouver and Edmonton and Calgary, and that it’s a friendly travel experience to get to.

Asked if staycations are fleeting or will become a longtime trend, Sivucha believes it’s the latter.

“I think people have forgotten what a jewel we have here in the Okanagan,” he said.

“I’ve heard more examples from (hotel) guests this summer about how people have truly enjoyed the experience and forgotten about all the Okanagan had to offer.

“So I think that it is going to continue.”

Right behind the Okanagan are the Rockies, with Banff placing second and Jasper in third.

“Being on this list is a testament to our ongoing efforts that have been focused on encouraging longer stays in Banff and Lake Louise,” said Leslie Bruce, president and CEO of Banff and Lake Louise Tourism.

“COVID-19 restrictions and the absence of international travellers has left an abundance of hotel availability, which we wouldn’t normally see during a typical summer. This is a special opportunity for more Canadians to enjoy a staycation in the Rockies, especially with all the new experiences available.”

