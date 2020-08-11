Menu

Overnight travel to the Thompson Okanagan on the rebound, tourism numbers show

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted August 11, 2020 12:17 pm
Overnight travel to the Thompson Okanagan rebounding
WATCH: After dropping sharply at the start of the pandemic, overnight visits to the Thompson Okanagan region are on the rebound.

There is some positive news for Okanagan tourism operators.

However, visitor numbers are still nowhere near where they were in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic.

At the lowest point in mid-April, overnight visits to the region by Canadians were down more than 80 per cent compared to last year, according to data from the BC Regional Tourism Secretariat.

Read more: People under 40 make up half of coronavirus cases in B.C.’s Interior Health region

However, as of the start of this month, Canadian travel to the Thompson Okanagan had partially rebounded and those overnight stays were down 28 per cent from 2019.

As travel to the region starts to rise, national tourism organization Destination Canada is also tracking how Canadians feels about travel during the pandemic.

Its latest data, from the week of August 4, shows 59 per cent of British Columbians welcome visitors from other parts of the province, while 37 per cent of those B.C. residents surveyed said they welcome visitors from other parts of Canada.

CoronavirusCOVID-19TravelPandemicTourismOkanagan tourismOkanagan News
