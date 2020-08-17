Okanagan weather: Mid-30 degree heat to continue for early part of week

Send this page to someone via email

A heat warning is in effect for the Okanagan, with daytime highs in the mid-30s continuing through Tuesday.

Heat warning is in effect for the #Okanagan for daytime highs of 35 degrees or warmer & overnight lows of 18 or higher through Tuesday @GlobalOkanagan #Kelowna #Vernon #Penticton #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/EMC5iEGoBe — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) August 17, 2020

The upper ridge of high pressure that brought the heat during the weekend will begin to weaken this week, bringing a return to unsettled weather.

Story continues below advertisement

Clouds will build up through the day, with a chance of a showers and risk of a storm into the evening, as temperatures climb back into the mid-30s.

Mostly sunny skies will start the day on Tuesday, with the mercury making it back into the mid-30s before falling to the low 30s on Wednesday, as a few more clouds build in.

A few clouds return later in the day on Wednesday. SkyTracker Weather

The second last week of August wraps up with highs in the upper 20s under mostly cloudy skies, with a chance of showers on Friday.

A few more clouds will slide in for the weekend, with daytime highs hovering in the mid-to-upper 20s.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Story continues below advertisement