Okanagan weather: Mid-30 degree heat to continue for early part of week

A heat warning is in effect for the Okanagan, with daytime highs in the mid-30s continuing through Tuesday.
The upper ridge of high pressure that brought the heat during the weekend will begin to weaken this week, bringing a return to unsettled weather.
Clouds will build up through the day, with a chance of a showers and risk of a storm into the evening, as temperatures climb back into the mid-30s.
Mostly sunny skies will start the day on Tuesday, with the mercury making it back into the mid-30s before falling to the low 30s on Wednesday, as a few more clouds build in.
The second last week of August wraps up with highs in the upper 20s under mostly cloudy skies, with a chance of showers on Friday.
A few more clouds will slide in for the weekend, with daytime highs hovering in the mid-to-upper 20s.
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.
Comments