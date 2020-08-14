Coronavirus: Calgary public schools mandate masks for all K-12 students, teachers for fall semester

Send this page to someone via email

With the fall semester just weeks away, the Calgary Board of Education and the Calgary Catholic School District have announced a new safety measure for the upcoming school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic: the use of masks for all students and staff.

On July 21, the Alberta government announced students will be heading back to the classroom for in-school learning for the 2020-21 school year, following the closure of all schools in mid-March due to the pandemic.

On Aug. 4, the province mandated the use of masks for all staff and Grade 4-12 students in hallways and other shared spaces of public schools to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Under the provincial mandate, students and staff have not been required to wear face coverings inside the classrooms, however on Friday, Calgary’s public school districts implemented their own mandates which encompass students of all ages.

Story continues below advertisement

Calgary Board of Education mask mandate

In a back-to-school letter to parents on Friday, the CBE said the mask mandate will require the use of face coverings in all public areas inside the schools, including hallways, learning commons, bathrooms and classrooms.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The mandate is also effective on Calgary transit and yellow school buses taking students to and from CBE schools.

“We are working on mask guidelines, including support for students and staff who are unable to wear a mask due to medical conditions or other needs,” the note said.

“When staff and students take breaks for wearing a mask, it will be important for other measures to be adhered to like physical distancing, hand hygiene and sanitizing surfaces.”

The CBE added the province will provide all students and staff with two reusable cloth masks and disposable face coverings will be offered at schools should a student forget to bring their own.

2:01 Parents, students and teachers react to CBE back to school plan Parents, students and teachers react to CBE back to school plan

Officials noted additional health and safety measures will also be implemented in CBE schools in the upcoming school year to address issues like traffic flow, access to bathrooms and adjusted schedules.

Story continues below advertisement

CBE schools will finalize their own specific plans which will be posted to their websites by the end of August.

The board also noted it will be hiring 240 additional temporary full-time staff for the September semester to help maintain and uphold additional cleaning requirements.

“This will ensure that high-touch point cleaning in schools can be conducted while also maintaining the regular school cleaning standard,” the release said.

“Staffing is underway with the objective of having additional staff in schools by the first day of school.” Tweet This

Calgary Catholic School District mask mandate

In a letter to parents on Friday, the CCSD said cloth masks will be provided to all staff and students on their return and parents are encouraged to discuss safe mask practices with their children before school starts back up.

The CCSD has also released a School Resumption Handbook with essential COVID-19 information for parents.

“This handbook is designed to help answer questions and support families and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the letter said.

“Thank you to everyone for your continued patience and understanding as we work to plan for the upcoming school year.”

Story continues below advertisement