Crime

London police seek public’s help identifying suspect in sex assault investigation

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted August 14, 2020 12:36 pm
Police are seeking the public's help identifying the suspect.
Police are seeking the public's help identifying the suspect. via London Police

London police have released an image and a description as officers seek the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a city bus.

According to police, a female passenger on a London Transit Commission (LTC) bus was approached by an unidentified male passenger at roughly 9 p.m. on July 31 and was sexually assaulted.

Police say the suspect exited the bus in the area of Hamilton Road and Rectory Street and the victim, who did not sustain any physical injuries, contacted police.

On Friday, Aug. 14, police issued a photo of the suspect as well as a description as officers hope the public can help identify him.

Police describe the suspect as between 18 and 25 years old with a medium build and short black hair. He is described by police as clean shaven and was wearing a green camouflage t-shirt, light blue jeans with rips, black sneakers and a black watch on his left wrist.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

