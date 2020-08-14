Winnipeg police investigate incident on Main Street underpass sidewalk

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police were still investigating at the scene of what appears to be a bloody incident near Higgins Avenue and Main Street in Winnipeg’s downtown shortly before 11 a.m. Friday morning.

Police had a portion of Main Street’s southbound curb lane between Sutherland and Higgins avenues blocked to traffic while uniformed officers photographed debris and identification markers on the sidewalk adjacent to the railway underpass.

A Global News camera operator observed what appeared to be bloodstains on the sidewalk.

1:24 Downtown Winnipeg non-profits monitoring rising violence Downtown Winnipeg non-profits monitoring rising violence

Story continues below advertisement