Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police investigate incident on Main Street underpass sidewalk

By Erik Pindera Global News
Posted August 14, 2020 12:12 pm
A Winnipeg police officer photographs a crime scene adjacent to the Main Street underpass Friday.
A Winnipeg police officer photographs a crime scene adjacent to the Main Street underpass Friday. Randall Paull/Global News

Winnipeg police were still investigating at the scene of what appears to be a bloody incident near Higgins Avenue and Main Street in Winnipeg’s downtown shortly before 11 a.m. Friday morning.

Police had a portion of Main Street’s southbound curb lane between Sutherland and Higgins avenues blocked to traffic while uniformed officers photographed debris and identification markers on the sidewalk adjacent to the railway underpass.

Read more: Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after ‘serious incident’ at Higgins Avenue and Main Street

A Global News camera operator observed what appeared to be bloodstains on the sidewalk.

Trending Stories
Downtown Winnipeg non-profits monitoring rising violence
Downtown Winnipeg non-profits monitoring rising violence
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg crimeCity of WinnipegWinnipeg Police ServiceDowntown Winnipegwinnipeg violent crime
Flyers
More weekly flyers