Competition Bureau investigating Amazon.ca for abuse of market dominance

Send this page to someone via email

The Competition Bureau on Friday said it is investigating whether Amazon.ca is abusing dominance in the Canadian market.

In a news release, the Bureau said it is “inviting market participants to provide input to inform its civil investigation into conduct by Amazon.” It added that it’s looking into whether Amazon is impacting competition to the “detriment” of consumers and companies in Canada.

The Bureau said its investigation is focusing on whether Amazon.ca, is practising “abuse of dominance” in the Competition Act.

This is when a “dominant firm in a market … engages in conduct that is intended to eliminate or discipline a competitor or to deter future entry by new competitors, with the result that competition is prevented or lessened substantially.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Bureau said it will be investigating:

“any past or existing Amazon policies which may impact third-party sellers’ willingness to offer their products for sale at a lower price on other retail channels, such as their own websites or other online marketplaces;

the ability of third-party sellers to succeed on Amazon’s marketplace without using its “Fulfilment By Amazon” service or advertising on Amazon.ca;

and any efforts or strategies by Amazon that may influence consumers to purchase products it offers for sale over those offered by competing sellers.”

More to come…