Crime

Man seriously injured after shooting in central Toronto

By Nick Westoll Global News
The shooting happened off of Amaranth Court at around 7:10 p.m. on Thursday.
The shooting happened off of Amaranth Court at around 7:10 p.m. on Thursday. Tyler Thornley / Global News

A man is being treated in hospital for serious injuries after a shooting in central Toronto Thursday evening, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to a residential complex off of Amaranth Court, just west of Allen Road and north of Lawrence Avenue West, at around 7:10 p.m. with reports shots were fired.

A Toronto police spokesperson told reporters it’s believed multiple guns were fired in an outdoor area between homes in the complex.

Read more: An in-depth look at how Toronto’s paramedics work to save victims of gun violence, trauma

The victim was taken to a trauma centre by paramedics in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

Officers were reviewing surveillance video from the scene, but appealed for witnesses to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

As of Thursday evening, the spokesperson said investigators were looking for a male suspect who left in a vehicle.

