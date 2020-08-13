Bianca Andreescu, defending U.S. Open champion, pulls out of upcoming Grand Slam

Send this page to someone via email

Bianca Andreescu will not defend her title at the U.S. Open after opting out of the Grand Slam later this summer in New York.

The Canadian made the announcement on Thursday.

Andreescu hasn’t played a match since suffering a knee injury last October.

Andreescu says she has to focus on her match fitness to ensure she can play at her highest level upon her return. She says the COVID-19 pandemic has compromised her ability to prepare.

While she tweeted in support of the United States Tennis Association’s decision to go ahead with the U.S. Open in June, Andreescu pulled out two months later.

The 20-year-old Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., hinted she was nearing a return before COVID-19 shuttered the sports world in March. But Andreescu, ranked sixth in the world, didn’t enter any of the four events before the U.S. Open in the sport’s restart in August.