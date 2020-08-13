Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Bianca Andreescu, defending U.S. Open champion, pulls out of upcoming Grand Slam

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 13, 2020 3:25 pm
Canada’s Bianca Andreescu defeats Serena Williams to win US Open
WATCH ABOVE (Sept. 7): Canadian tennis player Bianca Andreescu defeated Serena Williams on Saturday to win the US Open and becomes Canada's first Grand Slam champion.

Bianca Andreescu will not defend her title at the U.S. Open after opting out of the Grand Slam later this summer in New York.

The Canadian made the announcement on Thursday.

Andreescu hasn’t played a match since suffering a knee injury last October.

Read more: Bianca Andreescu voices support for U.S. Open in summer despite coronavirus

Andreescu says she has to focus on her match fitness to ensure she can play at her highest level upon her return. She says the COVID-19 pandemic has compromised her ability to prepare.

Trending Stories

While she tweeted in support of the United States Tennis Association’s decision to go ahead with the U.S. Open in June, Andreescu pulled out two months later.

Story continues below advertisement

The 20-year-old Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., hinted she was nearing a return before COVID-19 shuttered the sports world in March. But Andreescu, ranked sixth in the world, didn’t enter any of the four events before the U.S. Open in the sport’s restart in August.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
TennisBianca AndreescuU.S OpenBianca Andreescu U.S. Open2020 U.S. OpenBianca Andreescu Grand SlamBianca Andreescu pulls out of U.S. Open
Flyers
More weekly flyers