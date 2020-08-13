Maple Ridge man charged following massive seizure of drugs, weapons and cash

Send this page to someone via email

Ridge Meadows RCMP say a five-month investigation has led to the biggest seizure of drugs, cash and weapons in the detachment’s history.

Police say multiple kilograms of suspected drugs were seized during a raid on homes in Maple Ridge and Mission on July 15.

The seizure included 3.5 kg of fentanyl, 2.2 kg of meth, 659 grams cocaine/crack, 1.64 kg of ketamine, and more than 800 pills of codeine/morphine. Police also seized weapons, ammunition, body armour, and more than $100,000 in cash.

Vancouver police show off huge drug and weapons bust

“Any time that you can remove that quantity of drugs off our streets we certainly know the impact will be significant in making our community safer,” Ridge Meadows RCMP Insp. Aaron Paradis said.

Christopher Leigh Harmes of Maple Ridge was charged with nine firearms-related offences the following day.

Ridge Meadows RCMP say they are forwarding 11 further drug-related charges this week.

Harmes has been convicted for drug-trafficking offences in 2010, 2012, and 2015.