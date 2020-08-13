Fatal collision near Revelstoke, B.C., closes Trans-Canada Highway

Send this page to someone via email

A fiery collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near Revelstoke at dawn has left one person dead.

According to the RCMP, the crash occurred around 4:40 a.m., on Thursday, and involved a commercial transport truck and a passenger vehicle.

“The collision involved a semi-tractor-trailer unit and a passenger vehicle,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said of the incident six kilometres west of Revelstoke.

UPDATE – #BCHwy1 CLOSED 6 km west of #RevelstokeBC due to a vehicle incident. Assessment in progress. Detour not available. Next update at 11am. #SicamousBC

For more details: https://t.co/a7AP1lI77X — DriveBC (@DriveBC) August 13, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Driver in custody following fatal collision with cyclist in southeast Calgary

“Sadly, the driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency paramedics.

“One of our priorities at this time is to establish an identity for the deceased and properly notifying that person’s family.”

Police say the passenger vehicle was engulfed in flames following the impact, while the commercial transport truck rolled.

As of 10:30 a.m., the highway is closed and traffic is backed up.

0:52 Vehicle fire along Trans-Canada Highway near Salmon Arm Vehicle fire along Trans-Canada Highway near Salmon Arm

Police say the investigation is in its early stages as they determine what factors led to the crash.

They also say the BC Coroners Service has launched an independent investigation into the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

If you witnessed this crash and have not yet spoken to police, or you have dash camera footage, you are asked to call the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255.

0:29 Bus driver narrowly avoids head-on highway collision Bus driver narrowly avoids head-on highway collision