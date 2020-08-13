Fatal collision near Revelstoke, B.C., closes Trans-Canada Highway

A fiery collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near Revelstoke at dawn has left one person dead.
According to the RCMP, the crash occurred around 4:40 a.m., on Thursday, and involved a commercial transport truck and a passenger vehicle.
“The collision involved a semi-tractor-trailer unit and a passenger vehicle,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said of the incident six kilometres west of Revelstoke.
“Sadly, the driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency paramedics.
“One of our priorities at this time is to establish an identity for the deceased and properly notifying that person’s family.”
Police say the passenger vehicle was engulfed in flames following the impact, while the commercial transport truck rolled.
As of 10:30 a.m., the highway is closed and traffic is backed up.
Police say the investigation is in its early stages as they determine what factors led to the crash.
They also say the BC Coroners Service has launched an independent investigation into the incident.
If you witnessed this crash and have not yet spoken to police, or you have dash camera footage, you are asked to call the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255.
