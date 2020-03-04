Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: Feds offer cities $31M to adapt to pandemic realities

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 13, 2020 12:19 pm
Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Catherine McKenna wears a mask during an infrastructure announcement in Kingston, Ontario on Monday, Aug 10, 2020.
Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Catherine McKenna wears a mask during an infrastructure announcement in Kingston, Ontario on Monday, Aug 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

The federal government is offering $31 million to help communities find ways to adapt to the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Feds reserve $3.3B for infrastructure projects to address coronavirus challenges

Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna says the money could be used for everything from making it easier to physically distance on playgrounds to building apps so people can access government services from a distance.

The new program, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative, is aimed at non-governmental organizations that will work with municipalities and other groups to identify projects over the next two years.

The government says it is taking the $31 million from $170 million left in the Smart Cities Challenge program.

That program has been used to encourage cities to find new ways to use data and technology to help residents.

Read more: Ottawa police investigating incident at MP Catherine McKenna’s constituency office

Information on how groups can apply to the new program will be announced soon.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
