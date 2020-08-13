Manitoba government, feds, partner for $3.6M to support social housing, home ownership

Send this page to someone via email

The provincial and federal governments are coming together to help fund affordable housing initiatives in Manitoba.

On Thursday the two levels of governments announced $3.6 million in funding from the National Housing Strategy.

“Our government believes in the importance of homeownership for our communities, and this multi-million-dollar investment will give many low-income Manitoba families the pride of owning their own home,” said Manitoba’s Families Minister Heather Stefanson in a release.

“We are pleased to also support affordable housing targeted for some of our most vulnerable people. These projects follow through on our government’s commitment to build strong partnerships with community-based organizations, empowering them to become housing leaders.”

Habitat for Humanity is slated to get $3 million from the funding over the next three years. The province says the money will be used to build up to 60 new affordable homes, with financial help from other partners.

The organization says it will identify and work with qualifying families that will be responsible for a minimum of 500 volunteer hours — including 100 hours actively building their own homes. The homes will then be sold to the families at fair market value, without a down payment, and with a no-interest mortgage. The mortgage payment is renewed annually and is based on the family’s gross income.

“We are truly grateful for this vote of confidence in Habitat’s program, especially in this most difficult year,” said Sandy Hopkins, chief executive officer, Habitat for Humanity Manitoba.

“Our partnership with the province spans more than a decade but has never been stronger.”

The remaining National Housing Strategy cash announced Thursday — $635,000 — will be used to demolish and transfer ownership of a vacant Manitoba Housing property on Watt Street in Winnipeg to Wahbung Abinoonjiiag Inc.

Wahbung Abinoonjiiag Inc. has plans to redevelop the land into new affordable housing for vulnerable families that are at risk of homelessness or that have experienced family violence.

The organization says the transitional housing will provide “a culturally safe and family-centred place to call home” for 24 families.

“This collaborative model and wrap-around approach brings community together to support community, building on the inherent strengths of our families and walking alongside them on their healing journey,” said Wahbung Abinoonjiiag Inc. executive director, Dana Riccio-Arabe.

The federal government’s 10-year, $55 billion National Housing Strategy aims to reduce chronic homelessness across the country by creating 125,000 new housing units as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 previously existing ones, according to a joint-government release.

“It is with great pleasure that our government, through the National Housing Strategy, is supporting organizations like Habitat for Humanity Manitoba, as well as the Wahbung Abinoonjiiag Inc., with two very important projects, here in Winnipeg,” said Terry Duguid, Liberal member of Parliament for Winnipeg South.

“It’s through strong partnerships with organizations such as these, where we are better able to lift vulnerable populations of all races, age, and gender, meet their dream of homeownership and find affordable places to call home.”

