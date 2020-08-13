Charges pending after tanker crash causes tar spill on Hwy. 401 just east of Kingston: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A section of Highway 401 between Kingston and Odessa is closed Thursday morning after a tanker crashed and spilled the tar it was carrying.

OPP say they were called to the highway before 5 a.m. on Thursday after a tanker struck the guard rail and crashed into a ditch.

The truck was carrying liquid tar, which spilled into marshland next to the highway. The truck’s fuel tanks also leaked.

UPDATE: #Hwy401 EB will remain closed near #Kingston for much of the day to allow for removal of transport and load of liquid tar. Large crane to be brought in. Driver escaped with no injuries. Please follow marked detour route.#ygk #ONHwys ^bd https://t.co/wX717EiwgY pic.twitter.com/ItJJSN8O41 — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) August 13, 2020

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to hospital with minor injuries and charges are pending.

The eastbound lanes of the highway between County Road 6 and Gardiners Road are closed so that the Ministry of Environment can clean the spill up.

The Ministry of Transportation is assisting in the highway closure, and OPP have set up an emergency detour route. OPP say there is currently no estimated time for the lanes to reopen, but they expect them to be closed for most of the day, and that a large crane had to be brought in to help with the clean-up.