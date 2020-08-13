Menu

Health

Siraj Cafe fined more than $10,000 for failing to follow public health orders

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted August 13, 2020 9:32 am
The Siraj Cafe on Corydon Avenue.
The Siraj Cafe on Corydon Avenue. Abigail Turner/Global News

It’s the second time this cafe has been fined, and this time, they were dinged more than $10,000.

Siraj Cafe on Corydon Avenue received four separate citations Tuesday for failing to follow public health orders, which comes with a $2,542 fine for each ticket.

That means the cafe is dealing with $10,168 in fines.

Restaurants and bars expand capacity under Phase Three
The cafe was first fined in July for the same reason.

Manitoba public health orders prohibit close contact in restaurants and have strict capacity rules in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

