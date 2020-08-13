Siraj Cafe fined more than $10,000 for failing to follow public health orders

Send this page to someone via email

It’s the second time this cafe has been fined, and this time, they were dinged more than $10,000.

Siraj Cafe on Corydon Avenue received four separate citations Tuesday for failing to follow public health orders, which comes with a $2,542 fine for each ticket.

That means the cafe is dealing with $10,168 in fines.

The cafe was first fined in July for the same reason.

Manitoba public health orders prohibit close contact in restaurants and have strict capacity rules in place during the coronavirus pandemic.