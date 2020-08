Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police taped off an area near Higgins Avenue and Main Street Thursday morning.

Two police cars and the Identification Unit were on scene on a grassy area across from the Mount Royal Hotel.

There were no immediate details about the nature of what police are investigating. Traffic in the area is not affected.

Global News has reached out to Winnipeg police for more information.

More to come.

Markers in the field at Higgins and Main Thursday. Abigail Turner/Global News.

Winnipeg police on scene at Main Street and Higgins Avenue Thursday morning. Abigail Turner/Global News.

The scene at Higgins and Main Thursday. Abigail Turner/Global News.

Story continues below advertisement