Environment Canada issues tornado warning for parts of southern Saskatchewan

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for the RM of Francis and the RM of Montmartre.
Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for the RM of Francis and the RM of Montmartre. Global News Skytracker

UPDATE 6:02 PM: The potential tornado is located roughly 15 km northeast of Francis and is tracking to the northeast at 20 km/h, says Environment Canada. 

Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for multiple rural municipalities in southern Saskatchewan.

The alert, issued at 5:48 p.m., includes:

  • The rural municipality of Francis including Vibank, Sedley and Odessa
  • The rural municipality of Montmarte including Assiniboine Res

Environment Canada says its meterologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado.

Read more: Tornado tips may seem counterintuitive, but could save lives: meteorologist

Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are possible.

The potential tornado is located roughly 10 km north of Tyvan and is tracking to the northeast at 30 kilometres an hour, says Environment Canada.

“This is a potentially life-threatening situation,” said Environment Canada on its website.

“Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.”

Tracking severe storm activity in Canada
Tracking severe storm activity in Canada

 

