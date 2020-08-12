Southern Saskatchewan provincial parks receiving upgrades

Several provincial parks across southern Saskatchewan will receive upgrades to their facilities.
The government of Saskatchewan is investing nearly $8 million for the improvements which will be completed before the 2021 camping season.
Improvements include:
- Pool building interior upgrades at Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park
- Campground electrical upgrades, a new campground service centre and water system improvements at Good Spirit Lake Provincial Park.
- Shoreline protection at Rowan’s Ravine Provincial Park
- A new campground service centre at Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park
- Boat launch upgrades at Moose Mountain Provincial Park.
The $8-million investment is part of $14.6 million being invested across Saskatchewan’s provincial parks system this year.
“Whether visiting for a day or a week, there is always so much to see and do in our beautiful parks,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowsky said in a press release.
“With nearly four million visits to our parks in 2019, investing in facility and infrastructure continues to be a priority. Upgrades and improvements will ensure our parks remain safe and enjoyable spaces for our visitors in the years to come.”
