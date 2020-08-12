Menu

Canada

Southern Saskatchewan provincial parks receiving upgrades

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted August 12, 2020 7:01 pm
Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park
Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park . Jennifer Shewchuk / Supplied

Several provincial parks across southern Saskatchewan will receive upgrades to their facilities.

The government of Saskatchewan is investing nearly $8 million for the improvements which will be completed before the 2021 camping season.

Saskatchewan farming couple turn grain bins into rentable cabins

Improvements include:

  • Pool building interior upgrades at Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park
  • Campground electrical upgrades, a new campground service centre and water system improvements at Good Spirit Lake Provincial Park.
  • Shoreline protection at Rowan’s Ravine Provincial Park
  • A new campground service centre at Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park
  • Boat launch upgrades at Moose Mountain Provincial Park.
The $8-million investment is part of $14.6 million being invested across Saskatchewan’s provincial parks system this year.

$11 million in upgrades coming to Sask. provincial parks

“Whether visiting for a day or a week, there is always so much to see and do in our beautiful parks,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowsky said in a press release.

“With nearly four million visits to our parks in 2019, investing in facility and infrastructure continues to be a priority. Upgrades and improvements will ensure our parks remain safe and enjoyable spaces for our visitors in the years to come.”

