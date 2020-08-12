Southern Saskatchewan provincial parks receiving upgrades

Send this page to someone via email

Several provincial parks across southern Saskatchewan will receive upgrades to their facilities.

The government of Saskatchewan is investing nearly $8 million for the improvements which will be completed before the 2021 camping season.

Improvements include:

Pool building interior upgrades at Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park

Campground electrical upgrades, a new campground service centre and water system improvements at Good Spirit Lake Provincial Park.

Shoreline protection at Rowan’s Ravine Provincial Park

A new campground service centre at Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park

Boat launch upgrades at Moose Mountain Provincial Park.

The $8-million investment is part of $14.6 million being invested across Saskatchewan’s provincial parks system this year.

“Whether visiting for a day or a week, there is always so much to see and do in our beautiful parks,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowsky said in a press release.

“With nearly four million visits to our parks in 2019, investing in facility and infrastructure continues to be a priority. Upgrades and improvements will ensure our parks remain safe and enjoyable spaces for our visitors in the years to come.”