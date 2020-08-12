Man dies after being struck by semi south of Saskatoon on Highway 11, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon RCMP say a man is dead after being struck by a semi south of the city on Wednesday.

The pedestrian collision happened on Highway 11, roughly one kilometre south of the Grasswood Road intersection.

According to RCMP, the man was struck by a southbound semi-unit.

He was pronounced dead on scene. The man’s name and age were not released by police.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Police said the southbound lanes of Highway 11 are no longer blocked and traffic is flowing in both directions.

