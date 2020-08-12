Menu

Canada

Man dies after being struck by semi south of Saskatoon on Highway 11, RCMP say

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted August 12, 2020 6:15 pm
Emergency services were called to a collision south of Saskatoon that was later confirmed to be fatal on Wednesday.
Emergency services were called to a collision south of Saskatoon that was later confirmed to be fatal on Wednesday.

Saskatoon RCMP say a man is dead after being struck by a semi south of the city on Wednesday.

The pedestrian collision happened on Highway 11, roughly one kilometre south of the Grasswood Road intersection.

Read more: 15-year-old boy killed in western Saskatchewan rollover

According to RCMP, the man was struck by a southbound semi-unit.

He was pronounced dead on scene. The man’s name and age were not released by police.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Police said the southbound lanes of Highway 11 are no longer blocked and traffic is flowing in both directions.

Tour bus crash victim remembered as an ‘angel’
Tour bus crash victim remembered as an ‘angel’
Sask RCMPFatal CrashSask HighwaysPedestrian CollisionHighway 11SemiSaskatoon RCMPGrasswood Road
