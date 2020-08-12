Manitoba border guards arrest U.S. murder suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An American man suspected in a Minneapolis murder was intercepted by Canadian border officials as he tried to cross into Canada.

Minneapolis police said the suspect, 23-year-old Kayd Mohamed Falug, was wanted in connection with the Aug. 8 stabbing death of Abdirisaq Muhudin Namhani, 19.

Their investigation let police to believe Falug was headed to northern Minnesota or North Dakota in an attempt to flee the country, so they alerted the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

Falug was arrested by Canadian officials at the Emerson, Man. border crossing shortly after 8 a.m. on Aug. 9, the day after the murder.

He faces second-degree murder and second-degree assault charges and is in custody in Grand Forks, N.D., awaiting U.S. interstate extradition proceedings.

Story continues below advertisement

1:20 Nine stabbed during particularly violent weekend in Winnipeg Nine stabbed during particularly violent weekend in Winnipeg