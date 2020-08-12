Menu

Crime

Manitoba border guards arrest U.S. murder suspect

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 12, 2020 5:33 pm
A sign is seen near the border near Emerson, Man.
A sign is seen near the border near Emerson, Man. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Trevor Hagan

An American man suspected in a Minneapolis murder was intercepted by Canadian border officials as he tried to cross into Canada.

Minneapolis police said the suspect, 23-year-old Kayd Mohamed Falug, was wanted in connection with the Aug. 8 stabbing death of Abdirisaq Muhudin Namhani, 19.

Their investigation let police to believe Falug was headed to northern Minnesota or North Dakota in an attempt to flee the country, so they alerted the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

Falug was arrested by Canadian officials at the Emerson, Man. border crossing shortly after 8 a.m. on Aug. 9, the day after the murder.

He faces second-degree murder and second-degree assault charges and is in custody in Grand Forks, N.D., awaiting U.S. interstate extradition proceedings.

Abdirisaq Muhudin Namhani Kayd Mohamed Falug
