London police looking for missing teen, Nathan Jackson

London police are requesting public assistance in locating missing teen Nathan Jackson.

He was last seen in the area of Commissioners Road East and Wellington Road on Sunday, Aug. 9, at approximately 9 p.m.

Jackson is a 15-year-old Caucasian, around five-feet-five-inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with a medium build and short, dark blond hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red Chicago Bulls hat, a black face mask, matching red tie-dye T-shirt and shorts with an angry face image on the T-shirt.

Nathan Jackson missing teen last seen on August 9, 2020. London Police

Police say he was also wearing black Jordan running shoes and carrying a black Louis Vuitton satchel.

Both family and police are cornered about the teen’s welfare.

Anyone with information about Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).