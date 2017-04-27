Police charge Steinbach man with multiple Winnipeg convenience store robberies

A Steinbach man is in custody facing a long list of charges after Winnipeg police were called to a robbery on Henderson Highway Monday night.
Police said the suspect unsuccessfully demanded money from a business before fleeing in a truck that had been reported stolen.
The vehicle was spotted a short time later at a restaurant farther down Henderson. Police say the man fled and drove dangerously through North Kildonan with police in pursuit.
A suspect was taken into custody in the 200 block of Edison Avenue after trying to ditch the truck — which had been reported stolen from Fort Alexander, Man., a week and a half earlier.
Police say their investigation linked the suspect to three other robberies in early August — one on Main Street, another on Henderson, and the third on Springfield Road. All three took place at convenience stores, and police said a firearm was pointed at an employee in the second robbery.
Kyle Jeremey Pelletier, 25, is facing almost two dozen charges, including three counts of robbery, flight while pursued by a peace officer, armed robbery using a restricted firearm, and three counts of failing to comply with conditions.
He remains in custody.
