Kingston transit fares to be reinstated Aug. 31, students offered discounted passes: city

The City of Kingston has confirmed that transit fares will be reinstated Aug. 31.

Fares were suspended in March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, but the city has confirmed that they will be reinstated at the end of August. The city has not given any details about what kind of fares would be charged, but said it would be providing more details on Aug. 17.

On Monday, Kingston Transit also said riders should expect more information on increased service and front-door boarding, which were also affected due to the pandemic.

The city also announced on Wednesday that it will be offering a special student bus pass to post-secondary students coming back in the fall.

On Tuesday, Kingston city council also voted to approve a transit refund of almost $1 million to St. Lawrence College and Queen’s University for a cancelled student bus pass program, which usually provides free transit services to post-secondary students.

Now, the city is offering those students a semester pass for $119, which will be valid from Sept. 1 until Jan. 3, 2021.