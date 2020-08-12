Kingston city council: Aug. 11 decision roundup

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston city council met virtually Tuesday night to discuss several important matters.

We’ve organized a quick summary of a few of council’s key decisions from Tuesday night to help keep you up to date on recent municipal matters.

The Unity Inn and Spa

Discussion about the controversial Unity Inn and Spa project in Glenburnie was deferred Tuesday night, with council voting 7-6 on a motion to delay talks about the project. Several councillors said they need more information about the impact on the environment before it is given the green light.

Detractors of the project believe the water used from the spa will impact local water supplies.

Last month, the planning committee approved construction of the large spa project.

The spa, hotel, winery and restaurants are proposed to be built on the corner of Unity and Battersea roads.

The Integrated Care Hub

Council voted to authorize the mayor to enter into an agreement of up to $150,000 a year to relocate the Integrated Care Hub, currently located at Artillery Park, to a permanent location.

The Artillery Park location just opened for full 24-hour services on July 31, as an interim shelter for those living at Belle Park during the pandemic.

According to the CAO’s office, since the opening of the shelter, the city has received multiple complaints from a small number of people about tents being set up, people wandering onto private property, people leaving garbage, noise, safety concerns and behavioural issues around the shelter. This has prompted the city to look for alternative locations.

There was no decision as to where the new permanent care hub will be located.

However, a city property at 342 Patrick St. was identified as a suitable option.

Transit funding returned

Kingston city council also voted to approve a transit refund of almost $1 million to St. Lawrence College and Queen’s University for a cancelled student bus pass program.

Each year the city receives money from the two post-secondary schools to pay for student transit passes.

Last June, because of uncertainty caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the program was cancelled for the coming school year.

Council approved giving almost half a million dollars back to the Queen’s Alma Mater Society, and over $355,000 to St. Lawrence’s student association.

City staff were also directed to work with both schools toward reinstating the program for next year.

