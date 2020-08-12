South Bruce OPP investigate fatal crash involving transport truck, passenger car

South Bruce OPP are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a transport truck and a passenger vehicle that took place at Bruce County Road 10 and Concession Road 6 in Arran Township, Ont., on Tuesday evening.
The driver of the passenger car was extricated from the vehicle and airlifted to a London hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
Trending Stories
The transport truck driver didn’t report any injuries at the scene, according to officers.
Bruce County Road 10 was closed for a period of time but has since reopened.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments