Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

South Bruce OPP investigate fatal crash involving transport truck, passenger car

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 12, 2020 1:48 pm
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

South Bruce OPP are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a transport truck and a passenger vehicle that took place at Bruce County Road 10 and Concession Road 6 in Arran Township, Ont., on Tuesday evening.

The driver of the passenger car was extricated from the vehicle and airlifted to a London hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Trending Stories

Read more: South Bruce OPP investigate fatal collision in Arran Township, Ont.

The transport truck driver didn’t report any injuries at the scene, according to officers.

Bruce County Road 10 was closed for a period of time but has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
South Bruce OPPBruce County Road 10Arran TownshipArran Township fatal crashBruce County Road 10 fatal crashFatal collision Arran TownshipTransport truck crash Arran
Flyers
More weekly flyers