South Bruce OPP investigate fatal crash involving transport truck, passenger car

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

South Bruce OPP are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a transport truck and a passenger vehicle that took place at Bruce County Road 10 and Concession Road 6 in Arran Township, Ont., on Tuesday evening.

The driver of the passenger car was extricated from the vehicle and airlifted to a London hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The transport truck driver didn’t report any injuries at the scene, according to officers.

Bruce County Road 10 was closed for a period of time but has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement