Politics

UN human rights chief condemns crackdown in Belarus, says 6,000 detained in last 3 days

By Stephanie Nebehay Reuters
Posted August 12, 2020 12:51 pm
Belarus police crackdown on protests after President Lukashenko expected to win election in a landslide
Warning: This video contains violent content. Discretion advised. Belarus police crackdown on protests after President Lukashenko expected to win election in a landslide

The United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Wednesday condemned the use of violence by Belarusian authorities to peaceful protests after President Alexander Lukashenko claimed a landslide victory in Sunday’s election.

Bachelet said police were reported to have used excessive force, firing rubber bullets, using water cannons and throwing stun grenades.

Read more: Belarusian presidential challenger leaves country amid crackdown on protests

“Reports suggest that more (than) approximately 6,000 people have been detained in the last three days, including bystanders, as well as minors, suggesting a trend of massive arrests in clear violation of international human rights standards,” she said in a statement.

Even more disturbing are the reports of ill-treatment during and after detention,” she said, calling for the release of all those unlawfully detained and for investigations into abuses.

© 2020 Reuters
