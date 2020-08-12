Manitoba launches ‘restart’ ad campaign amid coronavirus, premier to discuss plans Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government has launched an ad campaign touting the province’s “roadmap to recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The paid advertising campaign, called #RestartMB, includes spots on radio and billboards, with plans to expand to print and digital ads, the government said in a release Wednesday.

Premier Brian Pallister is expected to discuss the plan at a 1 p.m. press conference from a hotel in Brandon, where a COVID-19 outbreak has grown to at least 64 active cases.

The government didn’t say how much it is paying for the campaign in a release sent to media before Pallister’s press conference, but did say it “will be fully costed in the months ahead.”

According to the release the campaign’s tagline, “Ready. Start. Grow.” is designed to reinforce the following messages:

Manitoba is ready for what lies ahead – ready to live with COVID-19, ready to return to school, ready to restart services, create jobs and grow the economy. The government’s actions and investment in being ready include the Manitoba Gap Protection Program, wage subsidies and Restoring Safe Schools plan.

Staying safe is the first step to growth. The province must continue to act and follow public health advice to keep COVID-19 test positivity cases low and learn to live with the virus, and continue to focus on public health through Manitoba’s COVID-19 Risk and Response System, and a focus on public health fundamentals.

Manitoba will grow its way out of this economic challenge and take action to ensure the province is in a stronger place after COVID-19 passes. Manitobans share a collective role in growing the economy. The campaign will build confidence and awareness of public health measures and employment support programs.

“Public health and safety is a key driver of recovery, and as we continue to safely restart our economy and reopen our communities, we must learn to live with this virus,” said Pallister in the release.

“We are committed to being ready for what lies ahead – ready to live with COVID-19, ready to return to school, ready to restart our services, create jobs and grow our economy.”

Health officials reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba Tuesday, bringing the province’s total number of cases since March to 562.

As of Tuesday, Manitoba has 194 active known cases, with five people in hospital, including three who are in intensive care with the virus.

Eight Manitobans have died from COVID-19 since March and 360 have recovered.

The Manitoba government started lifting public health restrictions put in place to help stem the spread of COVID-19 in phases May 4, most recently allowing casinos, cinemas and theatres to reopen at 30 per cent capacity under the fourth phase, which kicked in on July 25.

Manitoba had gone nearly half the month of July without reporting a single new case of the virus. But that streak ended July 14 when five new cases were identified. Since then, 232 new cases have been reported in Manitoba.

