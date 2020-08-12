Manitoba MP submits motion to convert CERB benefit to permanent basic income

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg MP is looking to convert the Canada Emergency Response Benefit into a permanent fixture.

Winnipeg Centre MP Leah Gazan tabled a motion in the House of Commons to convert CERB into a permanent guaranteed liveable basic income.

“COVID-19 has demonstrated that we do have the resources. We must ensure all individuals in Canada can thrive in dignity and that means making investments to ensure basic human rights for all,” she said.

Motion-46’s goal is to fill the gaps in income and inequalities that have been “worsened by the pandemic.”

A basic income means different things to different people, but it is usually viewed as a no-strings-attached benefit governments provide to citizens instead of various targeted social benefits.

Also known as a guaranteed minimum income, it can be delivered as a universal payment, or as a means-tested benefit that declines as a recipient’s other income rises.

Gazan has been working in collaboration with Basic Income Manitoba and the Basic Income Canada Network on the motion.

“Canada’s income security system has always contained many gaps, inequalities and inefficiencies, which have been worsened by the pandemic. A guaranteed livable basic income would solve these deficiencies and increase the sense of security and well-being of all who live in Canada,” said Sid Frankel, Basic Income Manitoba board member.

Gazan’s motion calls on the federal government to work with the provinces, territories, and Indigenous peoples to implement a guaranteed liveable annual income.

The CERB and a $45-billion wage-subsidy program are set to expire in October.

Providing almost all Canadians with a basic income for six months beginning this fall could cost about $98 billion, the parliamentary budget officer said last month.