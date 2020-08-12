Leader of the Ontario Liberal Party to make remarks on back to school plans in London

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Liberal leader Steven Del Duca is set to discuss back to school issues in London on Wednesday, along with the reopening plans for the Thames Valley District School Board and the London Catholic District School Board.

Del Duca will make his remarks at St. Mark Catholic School at 1440 Glenora Dr.

It is unclear whether any announcements will be made during Wednesday’s visit.

The province’s reopening plan currently includes having elementary students in the classroom five days a week while most secondary students will be in at least 50 per cent of the time.

However, parents also have the option to keep their kids at home or do remote learning.

Back in late July, Del Duca and the Liberal party unveiled its own back to school plan.

The provincial Liberals’ “Students in Schools Action Plan” would cost $3.2 billion and result in 820 new classroom locations, 860 additional educators and 440 additional caretakers in London alone.

Wednesday’s meeting is set to get underway at 2 p.m.