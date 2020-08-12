Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Education

Leader of the Ontario Liberal Party to make remarks on back to school plans in London

By Nick Van Overloop Global News
Posted August 12, 2020 7:28 am
Steven Del Duca is set to speak on back-to-school plans in London.
Steven Del Duca is set to speak on back-to-school plans in London. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hannah Yoon

Ontario Liberal leader Steven Del Duca is set to discuss back to school issues in London on Wednesday, along with the reopening plans for the Thames Valley District School Board and the London Catholic District School Board.

Del Duca will make his remarks at St. Mark Catholic School at 1440 Glenora Dr.

It is unclear whether any announcements will be made during Wednesday’s visit.

The province’s reopening plan currently includes having elementary students in the classroom five days a week while most secondary students will be in at least 50 per cent of the time.

Trending Stories

However, parents also have the option to keep their kids at home or do remote learning.

Back in late July, Del Duca and the Liberal party unveiled its own back to school plan.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: London teachers await back-to-school plans from Ford government as Liberal Party releases its plan

The provincial Liberals’ “Students in Schools Action Plan” would cost $3.2 billion and result in 820 new classroom locations, 860 additional educators and 440 additional caretakers in London alone.

Wednesday’s meeting is set to get underway at 2 p.m.

Ontario Liberal partyThames Valley District School BoardLondon ONTTVDSBSteven Del DucaLeaderlondon district catholic school boardLDCSB
Flyers
More weekly flyers