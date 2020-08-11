Boy flown to Edmonton hospital with serious injuries after dog attack

Send this page to someone via email

A seven-year-old boy was flown to a hospital in Edmonton after suffering serious injuries in a dog attack near Viking, Alta.

RCMP were called shortly before noon Tuesday.

Cpl. Terri-Ann Baker said it happened at a rural residence near Highway 14, west of Viking.

The boy sustained serious injuries but is expected to survive, she said. He was taken to a local hospital by ground ambulance and later flown by STARS Air Ambulance to Edmonton.

RCMP said the seven-year-old was with his parents, looking at a dog they were considering buying.

The animal, which Baker described as a medium-sized dog, has since been put down.

Viking is located about 120 kilometres east of Edmonton.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…