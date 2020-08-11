Social circles ‘more important than ever’ as kids head back to school, Ottawa’s top doctor says

Send this page to someone via email

Adults must remain vigilant of physical distancing and social circles to minimize the level of coronavirus transmission between kids in schools, Ottawa’s medical officer of health said Tuesday.

Dr. Vera Etches told reporters during a media availability Tuesday afternoon that she has heard people dismissing the importance of social circles and limiting contact with others as children prepare to go back to school in the fall.

Many parents have questioned the Ontario government’s call to send younger kids back to school without reducing class sizes to better allow for physical distancing, worrying the decision could make classrooms into hotspots for the virus.

But Ottawa’s top doctor pushed back against the assertion that kids’ return to school after five months outside the classroom will defeat the purpose of limiting close contact between adults.

“It’s still important, going into school. It’s more important than ever,” she said.

Etches said children are most at risk of transmission from their closest contacts — the people in their household.

If a child brings the virus into a school setting, it’s therefore most likely to have originated from a parent or other family member.

While Etches said it’s a given there will be students testing positive for the virus in the fall, the best way to limit the risk of outbreaks in schools is to stamp out community transmission by maintaining the practices that have helped Ottawa flatten the curve already.

But mid-July saw COVID-19 cases surge in Ottawa, and Etches noted that the city has become complacent on some of the efforts that are most effective in curbing the spread of the virus.

For example, Ottawa Public Health’s (OPH) coronavirus dashboard shows the average number of contacts per identified case of COVID-19 is now more than five, meaning more people are having close contact with others.

Etches said Tuesday that OPH is working closely with school boards in Ottawa to help them implement measures to reduce the risk of transmission, such as staggering class schedules to reduce hallway traffic and helping parents screen their children for the virus before and after school.

One of OPH’s primary objectives on schools is preventing single cases from spreading; an outbreak will be declared in a local school if two linked cases are identified.

But perhaps the most effective way to prevent coronavirus outbreaks in Ottawa schools is reducing transmission of the virus outside the classroom, according to the medical officer of health.

“It is still in our hands,” Etches said.

OPH reported six new cases of the virus in Ottawa on Tuesday, bringing the city’s total to 2,656.

There are currently 146 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, but no new deaths or outbreaks were reported on Tuesday.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 rose to 15, however, with two currently in the intensive care unit.

