RCMP offers support to Alberta doctors, clinics concerned for safety in light of fatal attack

Clinics across Alberta that are worried about security in the wake of Monday’s fatal attack on a Red Deer doctor can turn to the RCMP for help improving their safety protocols, the police force said Tuesday.

Dr. Walter Reynolds was killed in an attack in an exam room at the Village Mall Walk-In Clinic on Monday morning.

Police have said the attack was targeted and not random. Deng Mabiour, 54, has been charged with first-degree murder as well as assault of a police officer and assault with a weapon in relation to the homicide.

In a Tuesday update with the media, Supt. Gerald Grobmeier said the situation was “devastating” but when it comes to safety at other clinics, it’s important not to overreact in the aftermath of this attack.

“This is devastating, there’s no doubt about it. ​But this also is not the norm,” Grobmeier said. Tweet This

“What I can suggest is [clinics] can certainly reach out to our community policing unit. We can certainly help out with crime prevention through environmental design, we can help them with that and get through that process.

“If they want to enhance any of their security protocols, we can certainly help out and give them some guidance in that area.”

0:38 Red Deer RCMP superintendent calls homicide ‘shocking’ Red Deer RCMP superintendent calls homicide ‘shocking’

When asked about doctors’ security concerns on Tuesday, Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro said front line health workers and physicians put themselves at the service of patients in need every day, and “that should never mean being exposed to violence.”

“The RCMP have confirmed this was an isolated incident and indicates no increased risk to people in Red Deer,” Shandro said in an emailed statement.

“Physicians or others with concerns about their security or struggling with the impact of this incident should contact RCMP Victim Services.”

According to Dr. Peter Bouch, doctor and spokesperson with the Red Deer Primary Care Network, the physician community in the central Alberta town is a tight knit one that’s been left fearful and searching for ways to improve clinic safety.

“This is a random thing, but still, you know, we need to try and work out a plan, a working plan that makes clinics safe for physicians and patients,” Bouch said. Tweet This

Bouch admitted coming up with a plan to avoid run-ins with violent patients “is not going to be easy,” but said it can start with simple things like not allowing patients to bring backpacks or large bags into exam rooms.

He said it’s not uncommon for physicians to meet with unruly patients, but those altercations are typically verbal, where it’s relatively easy for the doctor to handle the situation and sit themselves between the patient and the door if need be.

Reynolds, along with Bouch and other doctors in Red Deer, are South African and fled their home country to escape violence.

“It’s just more shocking in that aspect that, you know, that we we came to Canada to practice medicine in a very safe environment,” Bouch said. “And when such a thing happens, it’s heartbreaking.”

Bouch said he’s hoping the incident doesn’t have a negative impact on the relationships between patients and doctors in Alberta.

“[The] doctor-patient relationship is built on trust from both sides,” he said. “And, you know, it’s a cornerstone and a keystone to the relationship that we have with our patients and the patients with us.

“Individuals are going to try and work through this to keep that relationship going.” Tweet This

When asked about doctors’ concern for safety and security in light of the attack, the Alberta Medical Association said it wouldn’t comment, but said it still knows “very little about what happened” in the “horrible event.”

“There are many questions for the days ahead,” the association said.

“Right now our hearts go out to the family, friends and colleagues for the loss of their loved one. We are mindful that this is a time of shock and deep grief. A time for sorrow. A time to reflect.”

The association said Reynolds will be missed.