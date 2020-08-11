Coronavirus: Interior Health suspending service at downtown Kelowna testing centre

Send this page to someone via email

One week after opening a coronavirus testing centre in downtown Kelowna, Interior Health has suspended service at the site.

The decision to suspend service, according to Interior Health, was made due to stabilizing numbers in Kelowna.

However, the health association said if needed, its doors can be quickly reopened.

The testing site at 505 Doyle Avenue was opened on Tuesday, Aug. 4, and featured testing on a first-come, first-served basis, seven days a week, from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Now, those wishing to get tested will have to do so by appointment at Interior Health’s urgent and primary care centre at 1141 Harvey Avenue.

IHA says testing at the urgent and primary care centre will continue seven days a week, from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and is open to all individuals with symptoms, however mild.

To make an appointment at the urgent and primary care centre, call 250-469-6985.

Interior Health says symptoms of COVID-19 include the following:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

IHA says milder symptoms may include runny nose, fatigue, body aches, diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.

“Anyone experiencing symptoms, however mild, should be tested,” said Interior Health.

“There is capacity at the Kelowna (urgent and primary care centre) site to accommodate the current demand for testing. If required, expanded COVID-19 testing capacity can be quickly re-activated in the community.”

For more information on Interior Health COVID-19 testing, click here.

For more information about public exposures in the Interior Health region, click here.