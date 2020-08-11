Menu

Health

Foot Locker on Robson Street added to possible COVID-19 exposures in Vancouver

By Claire Fenton Global News
The Foot Locker located at 919 Robson Street in Vancouver.
The Foot Locker located at 919 Robson Street in Vancouver. Google Street View

Another Vancouver business has been flagged as a potential COVID-19 exposure location.

Anyone who visited the Foot Locker at 919 Robson St. in Vancouver between Aug. 4 and Aug. 5 may have been exposed to COVID-19, Vancouver Coastal Health said.

Foot Locker is the fourth location to be listed on the public exposure page this month.

“The possible exposures listed on the site are believed to be low risk, but we’re asking anyone who was at Foot Locker on those days to self-monitor themselves for symptoms,” Vancouver Coastal Health said in a statement.

It comes after patrons of two Vancouver establishments were warned about COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

Pierre’s Champagne Lounge at 1028 Hamilton St and West Oak Restaurant at 1035 Mainland St. both had low-risk exposure cases.

Large social gatherings causing concern for health officials in BC
Large social gatherings causing concern for health officials in BC

Tuesday those notifications were updated to include additional exposure dates.

  • Pierre’s Champagne Lounge: July 31 to Aug. 7
  • West Oak Restaurant: July 31 to Aug. 7
  • PumpJack Pub: July 31 to Aug. 2

Anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 is asked to self-isolate and seek testing.

There is no known risk to anyone who attended any listed locations outside of the specified dates and times, according to the website.

Health officials reported 131 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. over the past three days and no new deaths.

B.C.’s death toll from COVID-19 remains at 195 as the province has not recorded a death related to the virus since July 31.

