Missing Guelph man spotted in northern Ontario: OPP

Provincial Police say a missing man from Guelph was spotted in northern Ontario on Monday afternoon.

Jad Crawford is driving a silver 2014 Kia Forte with Ontario licence plate BHEA 552. The 49-year-old was last seen driving westbound on Highway 17 in the Town of Blind River.

Highway 17 is part of the Trans-Canada Highway and Blind River is located between Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury.

OPP provided a photo of Crawford that was taken at a gas station at around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police say Crawford is not a threat to public safety but they did say not to approach his vehicle, instead, asking people to call local police or the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Information can also be left with Guelph police by dialling 519-824-1212 and pressing zero to speak with a dispatcher.