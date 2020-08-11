Menu

Comments

Canada

Missing Guelph man spotted in northern Ontario: OPP

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 11, 2020 3:30 pm
OPP say a missing man from Guelph was spotted in northern Ontario on Monday afternoon.
OPP say a missing man from Guelph was spotted in northern Ontario on Monday afternoon. Supplied

Provincial Police say a missing man from Guelph was spotted in northern Ontario on Monday afternoon.

Jad Crawford is driving a silver 2014 Kia Forte with Ontario licence plate BHEA 552. The 49-year-old was last seen driving westbound on Highway 17 in the Town of Blind River.

Highway 17 is part of the Trans-Canada Highway and Blind River is located between Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury.

Read more: Guelph traffic stop leads police to find $32K in fentanyl

OPP provided a photo of Crawford that was taken at a gas station at around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police say Crawford is not a threat to public safety but they did say not to approach his vehicle, instead, asking people to call local police or the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Information can also be left with Guelph police by dialling 519-824-1212 and pressing zero to speak with a dispatcher.

