5 beaches in Peterborough County posted as unsafe for swimming: regional health unit

Peterborough Public Health has posted five beaches in Peterborough County as unsafe for swimming on Tuesday.

Following tests conducted on Monday, the health unit has listed the following beaches as unsafe for swimmers due to unsafe levels of E. coli bacteria.

Curve Lake First Nation: Curve Lake Lance Woods Park, Chemong Street South

Douro: 205 Douro Second Line

Lakefield: Lakefield Park, 100 Hague Blvd.

Norwood: MIll Pond, 12 Belmont St.

Warsaw: Warsaw Caves at 289 Caves Rd.

The health unit serves the City of Peterborough, all municipalities in Peterborough County along with Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Beaches in the city are tested daily while 15 beaches in Peterborough County are tested weekly and another five are tested monthly.

