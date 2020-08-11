Menu

Much of Nova Scotia under heat warning until Thursday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted August 11, 2020 3:35 pm
All across Nova Scotia, people are dealing with hot and humid weather this week.

Environment Canada has placed much of the province under a heat warning which is expected to last through Thursday.

Temperatures could climb to 28 C to 30 C with the humidex making that feel more like 35 or 39, according to the national weather agency.

It’s expected to be cooler along the coast, however.

Environment Canada reminds residents to be sure to stay cool and keep hydrated.

Don’t leave people or pets inside parked vehicles and keep an eye on young children, pregnant individuals, older adults and those with chronic illnesses as the risks of heat exposure are greater for those groups.

