Crime

Elijah McClain’s parents sue Colorado police, medical officials over 23-year-old’s death

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted August 11, 2020 1:46 pm
The parents of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after officers in suburban Denver stopped him on the street last year and put him in a chokehold, sued police and medical officials Tuesday.

“We have filed this civil rights lawsuit to demand justice for Elijah McClain, to hold accountable the Aurora officials, police officers, and paramedics responsible for his murder, and to force the City of Aurora to change it longstanding pattern of brutal and racist policing,” Sheneen McClain and Lawayne Mosley said in a statement released by their attorney.

Elijah McClain was stopped by three white officers on Aug. 24, 2019, while they responded to a call about a suspicious person wearing a ski mask and waving his arms. Police put him in a chokehold, and paramedics gave him 500 milligrams of ketamine to calm him down.

Read more: Police officer who stopped Elijah McClain fired over photos reenacting chokehold

McClain suffered cardiac arrest, was later declared brain dead and taken off life support several days later.

The national reckoning over racism and police brutality following George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis brought renewed criticism to Aurora police over McClain’s death.

Aurora police did not immediately return a call and an email seeking comment on the lawsuit.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
