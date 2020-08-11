Menu

Politics

Trump claims some men ‘insulted’ by Biden’s promise to select female running mate

By Staff The Associated Press
Trump says Joe Biden wants to ‘hurt God’, is against ‘our kind of energy’
WATCH: Trump says Joe Biden wants to 'hurt God', is against 'our kind of energy'

President Donald Trump criticized his Democratic rival’s vice-presidential selection process, saying Tuesday that some men are “insulted” by Joe Biden’s decision to promise to select a woman as his running mate.

In an interview with Fox Sports Radio, Trump said, “I would be inclined to go a different route than what he’s done,” indicating that Biden “roped himself off into, you know, a certain group of people.”

Read more: ‘Do I seem rattled?’: Trump escorted from White House briefing room, cites shooting

Biden is expected to announce his running mate in the coming days ahead of next week’s Democratic National Convention. The United States has never had a female vice-president, and the move comes four years after the country’s first female presidential nominee lost her White House bid.

Of Biden’s vow to choose a woman, Trump said, “Some people would say that men are insulted by that. And some people would say it’s fine.”

© 2020 The Canadian Press
