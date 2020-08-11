Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

RCMP launches online crime reporting initiative for Alberta

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted August 11, 2020 12:47 pm
RCMP launch online crime reporting initiative in Alberta on Aug. 11.
RCMP launch online crime reporting initiative in Alberta on Aug. 11. Getty Images

Alberta RCMP have rolled out an initiative that allows residents across the province to report crimes online.

The tool, launched provincewide on Aug. 11, allows the public to report specific property crimes, including damage or mischief to property and bicycle and vehicle theft under $5,000, through an online portal. The tool also allows residents to report lost property.

Read more: Calgary residents say bike thefts are on the rise in Montgomery

In a news release on Tuesday, officials stated the new initiative aims to ensure the public is reporting all crimes, no matter how small, so accurate data can be recorded across the province to better ensure necessary resources are deployed to the areas most in need.

Officials noted that crimes reported online must also follow specific conditions, which include:

Story continues below advertisement
  • No witnesses or suspects to the crime.
  • Item(s) lost or stolen must cost less than $5,000.
  • Vandalized property will cost less than $5,000 to repair.
  • There are no items involving personal identity, firearms, licence plates or decals.
Trending Stories

Officials noted that all crimes reported through the new online portal will be followed up with a phone call from an officer in the RCMP’s call back unit within five business days.

Read more: Garages in south Edmonton neighbourhoods targeted in recent break-and-enters

On June 1, the initiative was launched as a pilot project in several Alberta communities, including Airdrie, Banff, Cold Lake, Grande Prairie, Red Deer and Strathcona County, and is now being expanded to encompass the entire province.

“The Alberta RCMP is always looking for new opportunities to modernize and streamline our services for all Albertans – no matter where they live in the province,” deputy commissioner and commanding officer Curtis Zablocki said in a news release Tuesday.

“Online crime reporting is accessible and convenient and will help us capture more intelligence when it comes to property crime occurring in all of the communities we serve. Offering a contactless service is also vital in these times when physical distancing is so important.”

For more information on how to report crimes online, click here.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMPAlberta crimeonline crime reportingAlberta online crime reportingAlberta property crimeAlberta property theftAlberta propoerty crimeAlberta RCMP crimeAlberta RCMP online crimeAlberta RCMP online crime reporting
Flyers
More weekly flyers