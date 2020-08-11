RCMP launches online crime reporting initiative for Alberta

Alberta RCMP have rolled out an initiative that allows residents across the province to report crimes online.

The tool, launched provincewide on Aug. 11, allows the public to report specific property crimes, including damage or mischief to property and bicycle and vehicle theft under $5,000, through an online portal. The tool also allows residents to report lost property.

In a news release on Tuesday, officials stated the new initiative aims to ensure the public is reporting all crimes, no matter how small, so accurate data can be recorded across the province to better ensure necessary resources are deployed to the areas most in need.

Officials noted that crimes reported online must also follow specific conditions, which include:

No witnesses or suspects to the crime.

Item(s) lost or stolen must cost less than $5,000.

Vandalized property will cost less than $5,000 to repair.

There are no items involving personal identity, firearms, licence plates or decals.

Officials noted that all crimes reported through the new online portal will be followed up with a phone call from an officer in the RCMP’s call back unit within five business days.

On June 1, the initiative was launched as a pilot project in several Alberta communities, including Airdrie, Banff, Cold Lake, Grande Prairie, Red Deer and Strathcona County, and is now being expanded to encompass the entire province.

“The Alberta RCMP is always looking for new opportunities to modernize and streamline our services for all Albertans – no matter where they live in the province,” deputy commissioner and commanding officer Curtis Zablocki said in a news release Tuesday.

“Online crime reporting is accessible and convenient and will help us capture more intelligence when it comes to property crime occurring in all of the communities we serve. Offering a contactless service is also vital in these times when physical distancing is so important.”

