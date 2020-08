Send this page to someone via email

St. Thomas police are seeking help from the public as they search for a missing 13-year-old.

Police say Joshua Edwards was last seen wearing a dark sweater, dark red shoes and dark sweat pants.

Edwards may also be carrying a black Champion brand backpack, according to police.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts or who is in contact with him is asked to contact St. Thomas police at 519-631-1224.

