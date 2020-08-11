Menu

Crime

Norfolk County OPP investigating suspected hate crime in Simcoe

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted August 11, 2020 8:53 am
Police say the act took place at a home on Helen Boulevard in Simcoe, just before 5 p.m. last Friday.
Police say the act took place at a home on Helen Boulevard in Simcoe, just before 5 p.m. last Friday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Norfolk County OPP have launched an investigation into an alleged act of mischief that officers have classified as a hate crime.

Police say the act took place at a home on Helen Boulevard in Simcoe, just before 5 p.m. last Friday.

According to police, an obscenity was spray-painted on a wooden fence in red coloured paint.

Read more: Peterborough man charged following hate crime involving assault, damage at restaurants: police

Few other details have been released and police are seeking the public’s assistance as they continue to investigate.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Norfolk County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Pandemic-related hate crimes still on the rise
Pandemic-related hate crimes still on the rise
