Norfolk County OPP investigating suspected hate crime in Simcoe

Norfolk County OPP have launched an investigation into an alleged act of mischief that officers have classified as a hate crime.

Police say the act took place at a home on Helen Boulevard in Simcoe, just before 5 p.m. last Friday.

According to police, an obscenity was spray-painted on a wooden fence in red coloured paint.

Few other details have been released and police are seeking the public’s assistance as they continue to investigate.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Norfolk County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

