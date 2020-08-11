Menu

Crime

Man arrested after abduction of woman in Scarborough, police say

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 11, 2020 8:03 am
Santhoskumar Selvarajah is seen in an undated photo.
Santhoskumar Selvarajah is seen in an undated photo. Handout / Toronto Police Service

Toronto police say a 34-year-old man wanted in connection with the abduction of a woman in Scarborough on Monday afternoon has been arrested.

Police said a woman was forced into a car by a man while she was standing at the intersection of Sewells Road and Empringham Drive area, west of Morningside Avenue and south of Finch Avenue East, just after 5:40 p.m. on Monday.

Just before 10 p.m., officers said the woman was found with undisclosed injuries. The vehicle was also found abandoned.

Read more: Woman injured after east-end Toronto abduction, officers searching for suspect: police

Investigators said that on Tuesday morning officers found and arrested Santhoskumar Selvaraja. No charges were announced.

Police still have not revealed if there is any relationship between the suspect and the woman.

— With files from Nick Westoll.

