Man arrested after abduction of woman in Scarborough, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 34-year-old man wanted in connection with the abduction of a woman in Scarborough on Monday afternoon has been arrested.

Police said a woman was forced into a car by a man while she was standing at the intersection of Sewells Road and Empringham Drive area, west of Morningside Avenue and south of Finch Avenue East, just after 5:40 p.m. on Monday.

Just before 10 p.m., officers said the woman was found with undisclosed injuries. The vehicle was also found abandoned.

Investigators said that on Tuesday morning officers found and arrested Santhoskumar Selvaraja. No charges were announced.

Police still have not revealed if there is any relationship between the suspect and the woman.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Nick Westoll.

Abduction **UPDATE**

Arrest has been made, information to be provided in a News Release. Please note there is no risk to public safety

^mf — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 11, 2020