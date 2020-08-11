Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Water restrictions for Kelowna’s Hall Road area eased to stage 2

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted August 11, 2020 12:18 am
Although Crawford and Southeast Kelowna remain under stage three water restrictions, the city is easing the Hall Road area to stage two.
Although Crawford and Southeast Kelowna remain under stage three water restrictions, the city is easing the Hall Road area to stage two. Dan Couch / Global News

The City of Kelowna is easing water restrictions in the Hall Road area to stage two, allowing residents to irrigate twice a week.

“We have been making every effort possible to free up water availability in the system and the conservation efforts of residents mean that some additional capacity for outdoor watering was available,” water operations manager Andy Weremy said in a news release.

Read more: BC Transit supervisors should enforce mandatory masks, Kelowna union says

However, people living in Crawford or Southeast Kelowna remain under stage three restrictions.

The city said that water restrictions were brought in to ensure the system has enough water for sanitation and firefighting.

“We are anticipating that as cooler temperatures return, other neighbourhoods may also be able to be downgraded to Stage 2 restrictions,” Weremy said.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials also said that the need for watering restrictions in Southeast Kelowna is not because of a lack of water in Okanagan Lake, but a result of leaks and the short-term use of potable water for irrigation in the area.

Read more: People under 40 make up half of coronavirus cases in B.C.’s Interior Health region

“As water meters are installed in this area for the first time this year, about 25 per cent of the historic service lines on private property have been found to have significant leaks,” Weremy said.

Officials are also warning residents that reduced demand is necessary to avoid a shift back to stage three or four water restrictions.

Southeast Kelowna residents shocked with sudden water restriction
Southeast Kelowna residents shocked with sudden water restriction
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelownastage 2Water RestrictionsStage 3Irrigationsoutheast kelownaHall RoadCrawfordSprinkling
Flyers
More weekly flyers