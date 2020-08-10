Menu

Politics

Trump unexpectedly escorted from White House briefing by Secret Service

By Jeff Mason Reuters
WATCH: U.S. President Donald Trump escorted from briefing after shooting outside White House

U.S. President Donald Trump was abruptly escorted from the White House briefing room on Monday shortly after a shooting outside the fence surrounding the complex.

Trump returned to the briefing room after several minutes and said a person was shot by law enforcement and has been taken to the hospital. He said he understood the suspect had been armed.

Read more: Coronavirus cases in U.S. top 5 million as infections rise in nearly 20 states

“It was a shooting outside of the White House,” Trump said. “It seems to be very well under control. … But there was an actual shooting, and somebody has been taken to the hospital. I don’t know the condition of the person.”

The Republican president told reporters he was taken to the Oval Office outside the briefing room after he was escorted out.

Coronavirus: Trump says White House officials will speak with Democrats about stimulus if ‘not a waste of time’
Coronavirus: Trump says White House officials will speak with Democrats about stimulus if ‘not a waste of time’

Minutes into a news briefing, Trump was taken out of the room with no explanation for the disruption. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought were also taken out of the room and the doors were locked.

More to come. 

This is a developing news story. More information will be published as it becomes available. 

© 2020 Reuters
Donald TrumpTrumpSecret Servicetrump escorted from white housetrump escorted out of press briefingtrump press briefingUS secret service trump
